Sami Zayn signs new contract with WWE

Sami Zayn will be with the WWE for the foreseeable future. Fightful Select is reporting that Zayn has re-signed with the company and that the deal is for multiple years. The report indicates Zayn was quiet about his contract status, but that both sides wanted to get something done.

Zayn is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and has been a staple act in the middle of the card on Smackdown. Zayn will be a participant in the men’s Royal Rumble match on January 29.

