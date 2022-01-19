News Ticker

WWE announces major guest for upcoming Broken Skull Sessions

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 19, 2022

Becky Lynch will be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. WWE announced the news on Wednesday afternoon via social media.

Lynch joins Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Bayley, Bobby Lashley, and others as recent guests on the program. Lynch’s episode will air on January 28.

CATCH-UP: WWE Monday Night Raw viewership and rating up against NFL playoff game, hourly dropoff, key demo ranking

