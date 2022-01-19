WWE announces major guest for upcoming Broken Skull Sessions

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Becky Lynch will be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. WWE announced the news on Wednesday afternoon via social media.

Lynch joins Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Bayley, Bobby Lashley, and others as recent guests on the program. Lynch’s episode will air on January 28.

