WWE announces major guest for upcoming Broken Skull Sessions

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Becky Lynch will be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. WWE announced the news on Wednesday afternoon via social media.
The first #BrokenSkullSessions of 2022 comes your way Friday, 1/28 on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else, and it's BIG TIME.@steveaustinBSR @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/CQqCyqeMDs
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 19, 2022
Lynch joins Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Bayley, Bobby Lashley, and others as recent guests on the program. Lynch’s episode will air on January 28.
CATCH-UP: WWE Monday Night Raw viewership and rating up against NFL playoff game, hourly dropoff, key demo ranking
Leave a Reply