Details on WWE2K including launch date, cover athlete, and features, recap of press event with Rey Mysterio

2K held a virtual press conference with the media on Jan. 18 ahead of today’s announcement detailing the launch of WWE 2K22. The game will launch on March 11 and Rey Mysterio is the cover athlete.

WWE 2K22 features four editions of the game: Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, Deluxe Edition, and the nWo 4-Life Digital Edition. The game will be available on PS4, XBox One, XBox Series S/X.

Pre-order details have also been announced. Players who pre-order the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will also receive the Undertaker Immortal Pack, which includes three additional Undertaker personas, MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker, plus MyFACTION Perks and Bonuses, including an Undertaker MyFACTION Logo Card, Undertaker MyFACTION Wallpaper Card, and Undertaker MyFACTION Nameplate Card. This pack is also included in the Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Edition at launch.

Players that pre-order the deluxe and NWO 4-Life editions of the game will be able to play starting on March 8. For further details on each edition of the game, you can see the press release below.

2K has yet to show any extended gameplay from WWE 2K22, but promised more information on the game would be made available ahead of launch.

Below is a recap of 2K’s conference call with WWE 2K22 cover star Rey Mysterio:

Sam Roberts and Byron Saxton are the hosts.

Sam said 2K is ready to prove to the world that WWE 2K22 hits different. Roberts then introduced Rey Mysterio in celebration of his 20th Anniversary as a WWE wrestler. Roberts said Mysterio is the WWE 2K22 cover superstar. Mysterio joined Saxton and Roberts on the panel. Mysterio said it is a moment of great pride to represent lucha libre and all the latinos out there.

Roberts said Mysterio will share his stories through his own Showcase mode. Mysterio promised players would see stuff they’ve never seen before in the mode. Mysterio talked about winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania and winning the Smackdown Tag Team Championship with his son Dominick. He talked about how he had been wrestling since 1989 and he has so many memories and moments.

Roberts announced that the game would release on March 11 on PS4, XBox One, PS5, XBox series X, and XBox Series S.

Mysterio revealed his match vs. Eddie Guerrero at WrestleMania 21 would be highlighted in his Showcase. He also talked about facing Undertaker at the Royal Rumble being another part of the Showcase mode. Saxton asked him to walk them through the moment when he found out he would be the cover superstar for WWE 2K22. He said he couldn’t believe it and it didn’t hit him until they were getting ready to make the announcement and release the launch date. He talked about how he doesn’t know how many years he has left in the ring, so the timing for him to be the cover superstar was “on point.”

Mysterio said he hasn’t played the game yet. He said he wants to experience every mode possible in the game. Saxton asked him about his HOF career and his goals in and out of the ring. He said he wants to share the ring with Dominick at WrestleMania “I want to have a WrestleMania moment with my son before I hang up the mask.”

Rosenberg took some press questions for Mysterio.

-He was asked who he would like to face today. Mysterio said he would like to wrestle Kevin Owens. He also mentioned that he would like to wrestle Finn Balor one-on-one.

-Mysterio was asked which three superstars past or present he would like to build a faction with. Mysterio says he would love to rebuild the LWO. Mysterio said he would like to team with Damien Priest. He also mentions Garza, Carrillo. and Dominick. He says his son hasn’t been trained much in lucha libre. Mysterio said if he went back in time he would like to team with Macho Man, Mr. Perfect, and Bam Bam Bigalow. Myserio said he got to wrestle Bam Bam and he really enjoyed it.

-Mysterio was asked who should have the better stats in the game, him or his son. Mysterio said of course the father should have the better stats. Mysterio said it’s really cool to be able to enjoy this game with his son now instead of his son playing as him in the game. Now it’s him and his son playing as themselves in the game.

-Mysterio was asked what dream tag team match he would like to see place against him and Dominick. He said Garza and Carillo would be big for him. He also said he would also love to see Ricochet team with anyone and face him and his son.

-Mysterio was asked who will induct him into the WWE HOF. Mysterio says he has a lot of people to thank in his journey. He thanks the fans for being a big part of his journey. He said either his wife, his daughter, or his son should induct him.

-Mysterio was asked if he looked back at anything differently when filming for the showcase mode moments. Mysterio said no. He said every moment has been special and there’s not one that he regrets.

-Mysterio was asked how his participation in games has evolved since 1997. Mysterio said he is impressed with how far games have come. Mysterio said he doesn’t play that much. He said he and Dominick travel with a playstation and Dominick is his teacher.

-Mysterio was asked about MyGM mode in WWE 2K22 and which show he would run and who would be his first draft pick. He said his first pick would be Brock Lesnar.

-Mysterio was asked which soccer player he would create in WWE 2K22. He said it would be Messi or Ranaldo, but he said he would pick Ranaldo. He said he would go with Ranaldo because Messi is more laid back.

Mysterio concluded by saying he looks forward to having everyone experience his 2K Showcase in March.

