Major announcement on tap this week from Ring of Honor

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 23, 2022

ROH ring (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
ROH is teasing a major announcement later this week. Kevin Eck reported the news on the Ring of Honor website. Eck also said that those who have been fans of ROH would be “excited by this news.”

ROH has been on a hiatus since their Final Battle PPV event in December. The company announced Supercard of Honor on April 1 as their return event. The PPV will feature Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido for the Undisputed ROH World Championship. Other matches for the show have not been announced.

