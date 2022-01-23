Major announcement on tap this week from Ring of Honor

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH is teasing a major announcement later this week. Kevin Eck reported the news on the Ring of Honor website. Eck also said that those who have been fans of ROH would be “excited by this news.”

ROH has been on a hiatus since their Final Battle PPV event in December. The company announced Supercard of Honor on April 1 as their return event. The PPV will feature Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido for the Undisputed ROH World Championship. Other matches for the show have not been announced.

