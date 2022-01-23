WWE reportedly considering date change for major event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE’s Money in the Bank event could be in line for a date change.

Fightful is reporting that WWE is looking at shifting the date of Money in the Bank due to UFC announcing that they would be running a show on the same day and in the same city of Las Vegas. UFC will be running T-Mobile Arena and WWE is scheduled for Allegiant Stadium. The report indicates that WWE has Allegiant Stadium also booked for July 3.

WWE ran Allegiant Stadium for Summerslam in 2021. The Money in the Bank event in 2021 was WWE’s first event with fans in attendance since the pandemic shut live shows down in March of 2020.

