The Rock enters into partnership with the UFC

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 22, 2022

The Rock (artist Travis Beaven © PWTorch)
The Rock and the UFC are officially business partners. The former WWE Champion revealed on Friday that is shoe company, Project Rock, is the official global footwear partner of the UFC starting with UFC 270.

The Rock has done business with UFC and in the past. He was a featured celebrity at UFC 244 in New York City at Madison Square Garden. Rock handed the UFC BMF Championship to Jorge Masvidal after Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz in the main event. Project Rock has been in business since 2019.

