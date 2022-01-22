The Rock enters into partnership with the UFC

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Rock and the UFC are officially business partners. The former WWE Champion revealed on Friday that is shoe company, Project Rock, is the official global footwear partner of the UFC starting with UFC 270.

HISTORIC.

I’m honored & proud, my @ProjectRock is the OFFICIAL GLOBAL FOOTWEAR PARTNER of the @UFC 🌍

Starting this weekend at #UFC270 NGANNOU vs GANE, all athletes & teams will rep @ProjectRock footwear.

Engineered for the HARDEST WORKERS IN THE ROOM who WALK THE WALK.

~ dj 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/TInm2iwEz4 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 21, 2022

The Rock has done business with UFC and in the past. He was a featured celebrity at UFC 244 in New York City at Madison Square Garden. Rock handed the UFC BMF Championship to Jorge Masvidal after Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz in the main event. Project Rock has been in business since 2019.

CATCH-UP: Drew McIntyre injury update and possible return revealed