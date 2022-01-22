Contracts of Lio Rush and others expiring soon with AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Lio Rush’s AEW contract will expire on February 14. Rush revealed the news on social media on Saturday morning. His contract won’t be the only one that ends soon. PWInsider is reporting that several other contracts will expire soon and not be renewed. The report indicates that the company won’t make official announcements on those that are leaving and will just be letting the contract quietly expire.

Rush has been featured on and off since debuting with AEW in storylines with Dante Martin and Team Taz. Rush abruptly retired after an injury, but soon returned to the wrestling scene. He will be performing on Sunday’s GCW show from Hammerstein Ballroom.

