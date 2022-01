SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite finished no. 1 in key 18-49 demographic among all cable shows for first time, beating NBA on ESPN with a 0.44 rating. The NBA games drew ratings of 0.38 and 0.34. Dynamite featured the return of Jon Moxley after months away for in-patient alcohol treatment.

Average viewership was 1.032 million.

We will provide more details and perspective later.