WWE hypes two segments for Monday Night Raw

WWE is hyping two major segments for Monday Night Raw. Monday is the Royal Rumble go-home edition of Raw and will feature a final face-off between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley ahead of their WWE Championship match. In addition, The Miz will throw a birthday party for Maryse. Miz and Maryse will team up to face the team of Edge and Beth Phoenix at the Royal Rumble.

The WWE Royal Rumble will stream live on Peacock on Saturday January 29. In addition to the WWE Championship match, the show will feature both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship.

