FREE PODCAST 1/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Will Cooling is joined by Lewis Brown to discuss the return of Jon Moxley, the renaming of Walter, biggest draws in wrestling history, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: The One With the Draws. Will Cooling is joined by Lewis Brown (@lewisjamesbrown) to discuss the return of Jon Moxley and the renaming of Walter. They then have two looks at Wrestling Draws – who are the biggest draws in wrestling history and should draws be allowed in wrestling. English really is a stupid, confusing language. All this and much more, including why Will thinks British wrestling fans are so embittered, and which British politician Lewis had to excuse himself from campaigning with to record the podcast.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO