Drew McIntyre injury update and possible return revealed

Drew McIntyre is angling to get back in the WWE fold before WrestleMania 38. The former WWE Champion has been out of action and managing a nagging neck injury.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that McIntyre has been doing decompression therapy on his injured neck two times a day and six days a week. The report indicates that McIntyre does not have an official return date, but that McIntyre is hell bent on returning in time to wrestle at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

McIntyre was written out of storylines with a backstage attack by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss at WWE Day One.

