FREE PODCAST 1/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #156 of the PWTorch (1-16-92) including Herd exits while Frey enters WCW, Nasty Boys stabbing incident, David Shultz Torch Talk, Rumble ‘92 preview, more (152 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick and Alex kick off the third episode of “PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast” by running down Jim Herd’s resignation from WCW, including how it went down, and how his tenure has aged thirty years later. They then discuss Herd’s replacement, Kip Frey, and where WCW may be headed under his direction. A litany of other topics are discussed, including the Nasty Boys stabbing incident, Sensational Sherri managing Shawn Michaels, the world title potential of Ted Dibiase, and WCW’s talent depth. The two wrap things up by covering Wade’s Torch Talk with David Schultz, as well as previewing Royal Rumble 1992 and discussing how recent Rumbles compare.

