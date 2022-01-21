VIP AUDIO 1/21 – Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV Roundtable – Radican & Lilly: Purrazzo vs. James Texas Death Match main event, Moose vs. Cardona vs. Morrissey Impact World Championship match, first ever Knockouts Ultimate X match, more (42 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch Impact specialist Darrin Lilly for the Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV roundtable. The show begins with a look at the Knockout Women Champion Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo Texas Death Match main event. Radican and Lilly discuss what worked and what didn’t work. They then march backwards through the rest of the card in order, highlighting the Impact World Championship match with Moose defending against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey in an excellent big man match, the ROH invasion, Steve Maclin shining, Josh Alexander’s continued push, the excellent Knockouts Ultimate X opening match, and more. They close the show giving their overall score and some closing thoughts on what was a great show in front of a hot crowd.

