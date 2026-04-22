VIP PODCAST 4/22 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: WrestleMania Fallout (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati recaps it all on The Nicky’s Club, breaking down both nights of WrestleMania, the Hall of Fame ceremony, and the always eventful Raw after Mania. Nick looks at the biggest hits and misses from the weekend and dives into the evolving era of WWE production—what’s working, what’s not, and what fans may just have to get used to moving forward.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

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