VIP PODCAST 4/22 – Collision Cafe with Zilem & Halley: WrestleMania weekend review including the ups and downs for nights one and two, have fans gone too far, Darby Allin World Title win, more (57 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Taylor Halley discuss the following:

00:00 Cold Open

00:55 WrestleMania Host Weirdness

04:18 Fans Crossing Lines

10:57 Security Failures and Punk Video

15:14 Andreas Hale Credential Controversy

21:09 Grading WrestleMania Highlights

22:11 Night One vs. Night Two Breakdown

30:56 Hockey Playoffs Chaos

33:27 Other Sports Quick Hits

34:24 Darby Wins AEW World Title

39:24 What Happens Next

44:14 Collision

46:42 Women Division Momentum

50:24 Osprey Neck Angle

52:12 Double or Nothing Travel Plans

55:30 Wrap Up and Email Plug

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