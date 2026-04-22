VIP PODCAST 4/22 – Collision Cafe with Zilem & Halley: WrestleMania weekend review including the ups and downs for nights one and two, have fans gone too far, Darby Allin World Title win, more (57 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Taylor Halley discuss the following:
- 00:00 Cold Open
- 00:55 WrestleMania Host Weirdness
- 04:18 Fans Crossing Lines
- 10:57 Security Failures and Punk Video
- 15:14 Andreas Hale Credential Controversy
- 21:09 Grading WrestleMania Highlights
- 22:11 Night One vs. Night Two Breakdown
- 30:56 Hockey Playoffs Chaos
- 33:27 Other Sports Quick Hits
- 34:24 Darby Wins AEW World Title
- 39:24 What Happens Next
- 44:14 Collision
- 46:42 Women Division Momentum
- 50:24 Osprey Neck Angle
- 52:12 Double or Nothing Travel Plans
- 55:30 Wrap Up and Email Plug
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