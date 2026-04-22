AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2026

Where: PORTLAND, ORE. AT VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUM

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,811 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,251. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Darby Allin vs. “Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa – AEW World Championship match

Mina Shirakawa vs. Hikaru Shida

Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis

Darby Allin to speak

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/15): Adams’ alt-perspective report on Darby challenging MJF for the AEW World Title, Dynasty PPV fallout, Willow vs. Kamille for TNT Title, Knight vs. Claudio for TNT Title

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Jake Hager wins Power Slam debuts, says “F— you, Tony Khan” afterward