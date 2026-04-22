PARKS’S TAKE: The Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu dynamic offers a lot of intriguing paths to spark interest in Bloodline-style storylines

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While the Raw after Mania was relatively humdrum compared to similar episodes in the past, the show ended with a bang when Jacob Fatu came out to challenge his cousin, Roman Reigns, for Roman’s newly-won World Heavyweight Championship.

With the Usos at his side, Roman’s family – his bloodline – is back in the spotlight. Fatu joined Solo Sikoa’s version of the Bloodline after Sikoa wrested control of the group from Reigns. Fatu has faced Reigns in tag action, mostly in late 2024, when both he and Reigns were in different places in their careers. Now, the stakes could not be higher.

Fatu is coming off a big WrestleMania win against Drew McIntyre, and Reigns outlasted C.M. Punk to win the title at Mania. This is an interesting clash for a number of reasons. Getting back to the family storyline that Reigns and WWE made so successful is probably a good idea; Reigns has been a less interesting character without that attachment. In their previous entanglements, Fatu was subservient to Sikoa; now, he’s the alpha against Reigns.

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The Bloodline has always been about carrying on the family legacy and maintaining a grip on power in WWE. Fatu, part of that same bloodline, comes at it from a different angle, per his promo on Monday: He wants to provide for his family in the here and now. The actual bloodline, the familial lineage seems to mean less to him that the immediacy of today. That presents an interesting dichotomy to Reigns, one they can really flesh out on TV and one that hasn’t been explored before, despite years dedicated to this storyline.

WWE has to be careful not to repeat beats we’ve already seen with Sikoa and Reigns, now with Fatu and Reigns in terms of the family uprising. And the positioning of Reigns – heel or babyface? – will be interesting to see with Fatu a clear babyface, especially now that Reigns as the Usos attached to him. Jimmy and Jey’s relationship with Jacob will likely play a role in the story told here as well.

Monday set up a match between Reigns and Fatu at Backlash in just a few weeks, which honestly seems early. This has the potential of a long-term play, which could mean Backlash is only the beginning of what could be a series of matches between the two throughout 2026.