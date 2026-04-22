VIP PODCAST 4/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): The CM Punk incident with the fan and whether his actions were justified, is wrestler security and privacy taken seriously enough (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich focus for the whole hour-plus segment on the C.M. Punk incident at a hotel in Las Vegas yesterday that made TMZ headlines. Wade and Rich disagree on whether Punk’s actions were justified and each make their case. That also led to conversation about whether WWE/TKO should be augmenting their policy and procedures when it comes to wrestlers being able to avoid feeling hounded by fans among other related topics stemming from this highly publicized incident.
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