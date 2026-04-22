VIP PODCAST 4/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Raw After Mania analysis including Cody-Punk, Reigns-Usos-Fatu, Liv Morgan, plus Darby’s AEW Title win (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- Raw After Mania analysis including Oba Femi, Cody Rhodes-C.M. Punk, Roman Reigns-Usos-Jacob Fatu, Liv Morgan, Ethan Page, and more
- Darby’s AEW Title win and how this can either help or hurt him depending on how the story goes from here
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