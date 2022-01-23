Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion announced for Terminus

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Lio Rush will makes his debut for Terminus on February 24. Terminus announced the news on social media Sunday morning.

WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS pic.twitter.com/EuLvnKBvTv — T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) January 23, 2022

Rush recently revealed that his AEW contract would not be renewed and would expire in February. He is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Terminus announced another former WWE star for their February 24 show earlier in the week.

Last week, Terminus ran it’s inaugural event. The show featured Josh Alexander vs. Jonathan Gresham, Moose vs. Mike Bennett, and more. The promotion has differentiated itself from others with a unique set of rules to keep that action rooted in pure wrestling athleticism.

CATCH-UP: Major announcement on tap this week from Ring of Honor