Former NXT star announced for Terminus event

Shane “Swerve” Strickland, formally Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in NXT, has officially been announced for the next Terminus show on February 24. Strickland was released from WWE at the end of 2021 after a brief stint on Smackdown with the Hit Row faction.

WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS https://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/esrAmqQKsg — T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) January 19, 2022

Terminus is a new independent wrestling promotion from ROH World Champion, Jonathan Gresham. The promotion’s focus is on pure wrestling and their debut show was last weekend. Top matches on that show included, Gresham vs. Josh Alexander, Moose vs. Mike Bennett, and more.

Strickland’s opponent for his Terminus debut has not been revealed.

