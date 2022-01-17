1/16 TERMINUS PRO WRESTLING ALL ROADS LEAD HERE SHOW REPORT: Gresham vs. Alexander, Moose vs. Bennett, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TERMINUS PRO WRESTLING: ALL ROADS LEAD HERE

JANUARY 16, 2022

AIRED ON FITE TV

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER MAITLAND

Commentators: Lenny Leonard, Dave Prazak

(1) LEE MORIARTY vs JOSH WOODS

Lee Moriarty wins with the European Clutch roll up in 8:53.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Josh Woods was a substitute for Jay Lethal. Woods dominated the early parts of the match bur Moriarty was able to gain an advantage after working over Woods’ arm. Woods gained control again but Moriarty surprised him to counter a hip toss into the European Clutch roll up. An excellent opener and a great beginning to the show.)

(2) TERMINAL ELIMINATOR MATCH: JDK vs DANIEL GARCIA vs INVICTUS KHASH vs ADAM PRIEST

JDX was eliminated first in 8:50 after getting pinned after an inadvertent low blow from Daniel Garcia. Adam Priest was eliminated by Daniel Garcia with a jackknife roll up in 11:10. Daniel Garcia won in 12:25 after referee stoppage when Invictus Khash was knocked out after a palm strike.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match did not go as well as the first one. The action was good but it was hard to follow. JDX’s elimination seemed botched and it appeared to be a three way match with lax rules after that. The finish was a surprise and it was a good way to establish the rules but the whole thing was a bit disappointing.)

(3) MOOSE vs MIKE BENNETT

Mike Bennett won by disqualification in 6:38 after Moose threw him over the top rope for the second time. After the match Moose had a stare down with Alex Coughlin.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Matt Taven was on commentary and Mike Bennett was a replacement for Alex Coughlin. Moose received the first technical foul in Terminus history by throwing Mike Bennett over the top rope. The booking of this match made sense to establish another rule from Terminus but was easier to follow than the previous match. Moose used his power effectively but Bennett held his own.)

(4) DIAMANTE vs. JANAI KAI

Diamante won by submission with a choke in 7:26.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Diamante was a replacement for Liiza Hall. This match was a compliment to the opener and was a good showcase to show that the women will use the same technique as the men. I enjoyed this match and would like to see more of both competitors in the future. )

(5) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. KIERA HOGAN – Impact Digital Media Championship

Jordynne Grace retained the Impact Digital Media title in 8:18 by pinning Kiera Hogan with the Fall From Grace.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match didn’t fall under Terminus rules but was enjoyable nonetheless. Kiera Hogan held her won but Jordynne Grace’s power was too much in the end.)

(6) BANDIDO vs. BARON BLACK – ROH World Championship

Bandido retained the ROH World Championship in 14:06 by pinning Baron Black with the 21 Plex.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Baron Black cut a promo before the match about making the most of the opportunity but it was hard to hear. Similar to the previous match, this was not under Terminus rules but it was a good contest.)

(7) DANTE CABALLERO & JOE KEYS vs. TRACY WILLIAMS & FRED YEHI

Dante Caballero & Joe Keys win 14:26 when Keys pins Tracy Williams after a diving headbutt.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This was an excellent match. All competitors were tuned in. I was surprised at Caballero and Keys winning but they have a lower profile than Williams & Yehi so this win helps to present them in a prominent way. I would love to watch this match again.)

Before the main event, a pre-match promo airs where Jonathan Gresham and Josh Alexander discuss facing each other.

(8) JONATHAN GRESHAM vs JOSH ALEXANDER – ROH Original World Championship

This match was a draw after both competitors were pinned at 13:52.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match was going great until the finish. I can understand for political reasons why this finish took place but it was anticlimactic. Definitely need to find a way to get these two into the ring again.)

After the match, Bandido goes face to face with Gresham. They are about to shake hands but Santana comes out. Santana says that this year will be about challenges. Santana said that a lot of people don’t know that he has history with Gresham when LAX wrestled CCK. He says he gives Gresham props for being the ROH champion and being one of the best wrestlers in the world. Santana challenges Gresham to a match on February 24 at Terminus 2. Gresham shakes Santana’s hand and accepts.

Overall Thoughts: I eagerly awaited Terminus and was not disappointed. I thought the show delivered from an in ring aspect and I am excited to see that a second show will take place on February 24. My only knock is that it is hard to establish rules when they aren’t in every match. The second and third matches helped to showcase rules but because other matches after that didn’t follow suit. That being said, I look forward to more Terminus shows in the future and seeing more of the wrestlers who took part. My favorite match was the main event with the tag team match second and the opener third. Justin McClelland and I will be discussing Terminus in further detail on this week’s Honor Speak Podcast.

