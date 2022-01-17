WWE officially announces return to Saudi Arabia

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia on February 19.

The company announced on Monday that they will hold the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event from Jeddah.

WWE was last in the country for Crown Jewel in October of 2021. Matches for Elimination Chamber have not been revealed. The event comes on the heels of the Royal Rumble, which will air live from St. Louis on January 29. Matches for that show include both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, and more.

