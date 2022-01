SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes is a free agent.

Fightful Select is reporting that Rhodes is working without an AEW contract and that his contract expired at the end of 2021. Rhodes is the TNT Champion, but has been out of action due to COVID-19 protocols.

Rhodes is a founding member of AEW and an EVP with the company. He is set to make his return to AEW Dynamite this week.

