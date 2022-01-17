FREE PODCAST 1/17 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (1-17-2017) Keller & Bryant discuss MLK tribute, Snuka video, Bliss-Lynch cage absurdity, return of Mickie, Rumble, Shinsuke (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-17-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Travis Bryant to discuss the week in pro wrestling and where things are headed into the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season. They talk about the Vince McMahon MLK tribute tradition, the video on Superfly Snuka, the absurd finish to Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch, Mickie James’s return, Shinsuke Nakamura’s potential debut, and much more with a mix of callers and emails.

