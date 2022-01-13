News Ticker

Walter wraps up run in NXT UK

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 13, 2022

Walter’s NXT UK run has come to an end. The record setting NXT UK Champion wrestled his last match on the brand against Nathan Frazer.

Walter defeated Pete Dunne for the NXT UK Championship at NXT TakeOver: New York. He went on to hold the title for a record setting 870 days. Walter lost the championship to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36. Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to thank Walter for his work on the brand after his final match.

