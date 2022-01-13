Walter wraps up run in NXT UK

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Walter’s NXT UK run has come to an end. The record setting NXT UK Champion wrestled his last match on the brand against Nathan Frazer.

Walter defeated Pete Dunne for the NXT UK Championship at NXT TakeOver: New York. He went on to hold the title for a record setting 870 days. Walter lost the championship to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36. Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to thank Walter for his work on the brand after his final match.

The end of an era for #NXTUK. A dominant champion and one of the most intense in-ring competitors today… See @WalterAUT’s farewell match TODAY on @NXTUK! @peacockTV @WWENetwork https://t.co/umH2Ftqux7 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 13, 2022

CATCH-UP: NXT 2.0 ratings and viewership for last night’s episode with Styles vs. Waller, Dunne vs. D’Angelo compared to prior ten weeks