FREE PODCAST 1/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland discuss ROH announcing tickets for Supercard of Honor, talk Taven, Bennett, Vincent, and PCO appearing in Impact, review GCW’s Die 4 This, more (86 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland discuss ROH announcing the date for Supercard of Honor; discuss wrestlers Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, and PCO appearing at Impact’s Hard to Kill; review GCW’s Die 4 This featuring The Briscoes vs. Alex Zayne & Blake Christian, Joey Janela vs. Scotty 2 Hotty, and more; review Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin from Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV; and Lady Frost vs. Miranda Alize from Hurricane Pro Wrestling. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin go over the winners of the 2021 ROH awards.

