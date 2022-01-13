News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Reviews of Smackdown, Raw, NXT including Styles vs. Waller, Breakker’s in-ring promo, Lesnar-Reigns-Heyman-Lashley, more (76 min.)

January 13, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

  • Smackdown review including reaction to Brock Lesnar-Paul Heyman-Roman Reigns follow-up, Johnny Knoxville-Sami Zayn, the Seth Rollins reveal, Charlotte vs. Naomi, and more.
  • Raw review including reaction to the Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman vs. MVP & Bobby Lashley exchanges, RK-Bro losing belts to Chad Gable & Otis, Edge & Beth Phoenix argue with Miz & Maryse, Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair, A.J. Styles vs. Austin Theory, and more.
  • NXT review including Bron Breaker’s show-opening segment, a women wrestler dressed for a girl’s slumber party, Greyson Waller vs. A.J. Styles in the main event, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021