VIP AUDIO 1/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Reviews of Smackdown, Raw, NXT including Styles vs. Waller, Breakker’s in-ring promo, Lesnar-Reigns-Heyman-Lashley, more (76 min.)

Smackdown review including reaction to Brock Lesnar-Paul Heyman-Roman Reigns follow-up, Johnny Knoxville-Sami Zayn, the Seth Rollins reveal, Charlotte vs. Naomi, and more.

Raw review including reaction to the Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman vs. MVP & Bobby Lashley exchanges, RK-Bro losing belts to Chad Gable & Otis, Edge & Beth Phoenix argue with Miz & Maryse, Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair, A.J. Styles vs. Austin Theory, and more.

NXT review including Bron Breaker’s show-opening segment, a women wrestler dressed for a girl’s slumber party, Greyson Waller vs. A.J. Styles in the main event, and more.

