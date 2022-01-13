VIP AUDIO 1/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): AEW Rampage, Battle of the Belts, Dynamite reviews, plus NJPW line-ups, Impact PPV review, MLW lawsuit (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:
- Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV review including Tom Philips debut as lead commentator, Mickie James surprising main event win, and more.
- Review of AEW Rampage including Hook vs. Aaron Solo, Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas including how Atlas’s injury was handled, and more.
- Review of AEW Battle of the Belts including Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes and why the Interim Title situation was poorly handled.
- Review of AEW Dynamite including C.M. Punk vs. Wardlow, Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida, Hangman Page interview, Sammy Guevara vs. Daniel Garcia, and more.
- Reaction to WrestleKingdom night 3 and the announced line-ups this week.
- Reaction to the MLW lawsuit against WWE.
