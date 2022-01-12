NXT 2.0 ratings and viewership for last night’s episode with Styles vs. Waller, Dunne vs. D’Angelo compared to prior ten weeks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT 2.0 last night (1/11) averaged 647,000 viewers on USA Network, down from 685,000 last week, but above the prior ten week average of 616,000. The cable household rating (percent of homes with cable who had it tuned in) was a 0.53, down from 0.55, tied with the prior week, and above the two weeks before that. The ten-week average prior to this week was 0.52, so this week’s rating is typical.

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.14 rating, down from the 0.16 the last two weeks and in line with the prior ten-week average of 0.15.

In the 18-49 male demi, the rating was 0.16, below the prior ten week average of 0.18.

The viewership could be framed as a disappointment given it’s coming after Bron Breakker’s NXT Title win and included cross-promotion on Raw with A.J. Styles and Grayson Waller.

FULL REPORT AND ANALYSIS OF LAST NIGHT’S NXT SHOW: 1/11 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s Report on AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller, Dunne vs. D’Angelo in a Crowbar on a Pole match, Solo Sikoa vs. Boa, more