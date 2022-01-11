1/11 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s Report on AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller, Dunne vs. D’Angelo in a Crowbar on a Pole match, Solo Sikoa vs. Boa, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

JANUARY 11, 2022, 8PM EST

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph & Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-Recap of the Breakker-Ciampa saga that ended with Bron Breakker winning the NXT Championship last week in the main event. It was a longer recap than usual.

-New ring announcer Samantha Irvin introduced Breakker, who grabbed a mic. “You deserve it”/”no you don’t” dueling chant was about 60-40. Breakker put over Ciampa as a great champion and an outstanding human being. He mentioned Ciampa paying respect to his father after the match. He said he loves that they don’t have days off. He called out the entire locker room and essentially said he’d outwork everyone, and he’d earn the championship each and every week.

(Wells’s Analysis: Good to continue to keep things short. Breakker is still falling back on the old trope of yelling everything in place of peaks and valleys, but he’s a little more natural than he was before)

(1) XYON QUINN vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde)

The ridiculous stipulation here is that the winner will leave with Elektra Lopez by his side. Quinn charged in with a forearm before the bell to boos. “Santos” chant by the always Legado-friendly crowd. Quinn slammed Escobar to boos. Lopez was shown watching the match with the usual amount of emotion on her face (none). Quinn hung up Escobar on a turnbuckle to more boos. He’s not even getting 25-75 reaction here. Punches in the corner by Quinn. The match went to split-screen. [c]

As the intended heel, Escobar dominated throughout the split-screen commercial. Escobar worked an ankle lock and Quinn tried to crawl to no avail. Escobar stomped on Quinn’s leg a few times then ran the ropes and clipped him. More non-reaction shots of Lopez in a very memorable dress. Escobar continued to work the leg with a dropkick as the long heat segment continued. Escobar took Quinn to a corner and threw some palm strikes, then ran corner to corner right into a Quinn forearm. Combo punches by Quinn. Corner block and a backdrop by Quinn. Another corner block followed. Quinn got distracted while fully in control and Escobar dumped him. Escobar went to the floor and picked up Quinn, but the stoic Lopez walked over and Escobar got distracted as well.

Escobar was tossed back in the ring. Elektra Lopez seemed to get flirty with Quinn and pump him up, but after he nodded and turned his back, she kicked him where it counts. Quinn walked in the Phantom Driver.

WINNER: Santos Escobar at 10:36.

(Wells’s Analysis: So why did Lopez distract Escobar and allow him to get jumped in the first place? Otherwise, a decent enough story as Lopez establishes herself as all about the familia. The match was largely a slow heat segment all leading to the big moment and was nothing to write home about)

-Tony D’Angelo cut a taped promo on “Petey Poppers,” I think he said. He said tonight that Pete Dunne, like Tony’s dog, would learn that Tony D is in charge.

-Cameron Grimes hype package. He’s been chasing dreams, and in 2022 he’ll be chasing gold. [c]

-Mandy Rose plodded through another flat promo as she posed poolside for a bikini photo shoot. There was no specific mission here; it’s just a reminder she’s champion, I guess.

(2) CAMERON GRIMES vs. DAMON KEMP

Waistlock takedown by Kemp, who has an impressive power base. Malcolm Bivens hit the ramp to scout Kemp as the announcers put over Minnesota (Kemp’s stomping grounds) as a state that churns out great technical wrestlers. Kemp hit an impressive belly-to-belly before Grimes took over on offense with some speed stuff and hit the Cave In.

WINNER: Cameron Grimes at 2:21.

(Wells’s Analysis: Kemp is Bobby Steveson, brother of Gable. In googling the name Damon Kemp, there were a lot of hits for a double-murder suspect from a couple of years ago. I wonder if they’ve noticed that)

-Joe Gacy, with a staring Harland, said that everyone had an equal opportunity to win the Dusty Cup. He said that tonight, when Edris Enofe and Malik Blade face them, they’re in a safe space. They may be rivals in the ring, but they don’t need to be rivals in life. [c]

(3) EDRIS ENOFE & MALIK BLADE vs. JOE GACY & HARLAND – Dusty Classic play-in match

I would call it a qualifying match, but they said “play-in,” so here we are. The faces got an inset promo that showed decent enough fire. Gacy and Harland entered to boos.

Enofe got a short chant as he opened with Gacy. Gacy missed a shot in the corner, but hit a block. Forearm smash into a uranage, shockingly called correctly by Vic, by Gacy. Rollup by Enofe got a brief count. Blade tagged in and hit a nice dropkick, then hit an armdrag and got a chant of his own. Tag to Enofe, and the faces worked together toward a Blade neckbreaker. Harland seethed on the apron throughout.

Gacy finally managed a tag to Harland, who dominated Blade by shoving him into a corner and smothering him with a knee to the back. Harland attacked Enofe as well, then went back to Blade and relentlessly attacked him in the corner for the DQ. The ref explained to Harland what happened, and Harland closed in on the ref until Gacy calmed Harland down and convinced him to leave.

WINNERS: Blade and Enofe by DQ at 3:15.

(Wells’s Analysis: Not a bad thing to put some stakes on this and at least attempt to justify the budding team’s spot in the tournament. Good offense by the babyfaces, and Harland did Harland things, which are working for him so far)

-Imperium hype segment. The road to perfection is paid by pain and suffering. They are Imperium, and they are not like you. [c]

(4) PETE DUNNE vs. TONY D’ANGELO – Crowbar on a Pole match

Both guys eyed the crowbar. Exchange of strikes and knees. Dunne hopped up and hit a guillotine and grounded D’Angelo, then stomped his head. He went for the crowbar and D’Angelo yanked him down. Dunne tried again after grounding D’Angelo and got the same result. D’Angelo hit an exploder suplex out of the corner, though Dunne recovered quickly and went up for the crowbar. Both guys fought on the turnbuckle, trying to grab the crowbar. Action moved away from the corner and D’Angelo slammed Dunne. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

D’Angelo had Dunne grounded, but Dunne kicked his way out of trouble and got up for a PK. Neckbreaker by Dunne. Dunne stomped on D’Angelo’s arm, then set him up and did it again. Once more, Dunne went up for the crowbar, but D’Angelo caught Dunne for a huge belly-to-back suplex. D’Angelo went up and got the crowbar and smiled. He missed once, then again. Dunne ended up with the crowbar and missed once, then again himself. D’Angelo went outside and yanked Dunne out and slammed him on the apron, then went in and reclaimed the crowbar. D’Angelo tried to use it on Dunne on the outside and missed twice, and Dunne took control and dropped a knee on the back of D’Angelo’s arm. He entered the ring and caught D’Angelo in a hold with the crowbar. D’Angelo wriggled free and hit an neckbreaker assisted by the crowbar and got a two count.

D’Angelo stomped on Dunne’s hand to keep him from getting the crowbar. Dunne countered another crowbar choke and worked D’Angelo’s arm, then hit a thrustkick. Dunne caught D’Angelo in another submission using the crowbar, but D’Angelo struck his way out and grabbed a chair. He brought it to the ring and referee Darryl Sharma wrested it away from the two. D’Angelo reached a rope on a Dunne submission attempt. D’Angelo charged Dunne down onto the chair (how is that not a DQ?) and then swung the crowbar at Dunne, hit him, and covered for the 3.

WINNER: Tony D’Angelo at 13:16.

(Wells’s Analysis: This setting is kind of a waste of Dunne. A crowbar makes for a terrible weapon in a wrestling match. Any successful swing obviously has to end the match, so it’s just a series of wildly contrived misses leading to the finish. D’Angelo is crisp enough but still very limited on offense)

-McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Grayson Waller, who said he was everywhere right now. He cut a brief promo on AJ Styles ahead of tonight’s main event. [c]

-Toxic Attraction hype segment. Mandy Rose dead-voiced again as both others have surpassed her with their basic mic work.

(5) KACY CATANZARO & KAYDEN CARTER & AMARI MILLER vs. INDI HARTWELL & PERSIA PIROTTA & WENDY CHOO

Karen Q’s new gig as “girl who’s constantly just waking up” is one of the most bizarre character ideas in recent years and may actually be less believable than “evil woman who lives forever.”

Early on, action spilled outside and Amari Miller overshot on a tope attempt and had to be caught to avoid disaster. Let’s maybe retire the tope on NXT until we can reach a 50% success rate? Choo was the story of the match as she rested on the turnbuckle and continued to act tired. She tagged in and ducked a clothesline because she stretched her arms and arched back in a yawn. Everyone hit lightning-quick moves in the ring and afterward, Choo laid down to sleep on the mat, complete with the hands pressed together on the side of her head. Hartwell finished on Miller after another quick schmoz.

(Wells’s Analysis: Choo is great on offense, but this character is legit the dumbest I can remember in some time)

-MSK went back and admired the Dusty Cup they’ve won before. Dakota Kai stopped by and pointed out that she’d won it as well. She warned MSK that nothing divides friends more than success. They told her to get that evil out of here. [c]