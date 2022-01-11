VIP AUDIO 1/11 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Pro Wrestling’s Ones to Watch for 2022 – The stars of AEW, NOAH, Stardom, NJPW, and many more covering all bases (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by JP Houlihan of Grappl to kick off the new year with a look at the Ones to Watch for ’22. It’s over two hours of conversation, which flew by as the lads discussed the names you need to keep an eye on this year from every corner of the wrestling world. AEW, New Japan, Stardom, Dragon Gate, Europe, the US indies, Lucha, and NOAH are all discussed, and some obvious and not so obvious names pop up! If you want to give a jolt to your excitement levels for the upcoming year of wrestling, this show will do it. Check it out!

