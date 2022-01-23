Rey Mysterio reveals bucket list item for his career

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Rey Mysterio has done it all in the pro wrestling business, but still has a bucket list item he’d like to cross of before he puts away the boots for good. In an interview with Metro, Mysterio talked about his bucket list, the end of his career, and stars he’d like to work with.

‘There is definitely a WrestleMania moment that has yet to be seen next to my son,” Mysterio said. “That is something that if you would have told me a year ago, that I was going to be able to share the ring with my son, let alone become tag-team champions – the first ever in WWE – I would have said, “get out of here”. But now things have just flourished and have manifested, I’m putting this out in the world that I want to have a WrestleMania moment with my son before I end up hanging up the mask.’

In the interview Mysterio revealed that Finn Balor is a star he’d like to work with before retirement. Mysterio will be on the cover of the WWE 2K22 video game.

