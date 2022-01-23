FREE PODCAST 1/23 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-23-2017) Keller talks with live callers about Lesnar-Goldberg-Taker, final Rumble hype (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back to the Jan. 23, 2017 episode of the WWE Raw post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller talks about Monday Night Raw and its effects on the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania with callers including the show-closing scene with surprise appearances by Undertaker and Brock Lesnar, some wildcard possibilities in the Rumble, what was up with Braun Strowman facing off with Big Show, why Roman Reigns is still booed, the Sami-Seth angle, and much more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO