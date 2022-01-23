1/23 GCW THE WORLD ON GCW SHOW REPORT: Jon Moxley vs. Homicide, Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch, Jarrett vs. Effy, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

GCW THE WRLD ON GCW

JANUARY 23, 2022

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK FROM HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM

AIRED ON FITE.TV

REPORT BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

Announcers: Kevin Gill and Dave Prazak

(1) JORDAN OLIVER vs. TONY DEPPEN vs. JIMMY LLOYD vs. ALEX COLON vs. PCO vs. G-RAVER vs. A.J. Gray – Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match

After all the participants were introduced, A.J. Gray’s music hit and he was a last minute add to the match. Gray was rumored to be facing Eddie Kingston on this show, but things were scrapped due an injury to Kingston.

A spot fest right out of the gate. Gray, Jordan Oliver, and G-Raver stood out with Oliver and Raver both taking big bumps multiple times. Alex Colon hit Raver with a Razor’s Edge out of the ring and through a ladder. He tried to climb to the top of the ladder to win the match, but was interrupted by rival, John Wayne Murdoch, and knocked off the ladder. Gray climbed soon after and pulled down the ring for the win.

WINNER: Gray **

(Heydorn’s Analysis: A spot fest as expected, but tamer than expected at the same time. Some big bumps to be sure, but just not the death defying stunts that sometimes are synonymous with GCW.)

(2) GRINGO LOCO, FLAMITA, & AREZ vs. BANDIDO, ASF, & LAREDO KID

The action was slow out of the gate, but built smoothly as things went on. Bandido was on fire throughout with a fast pace. Arez also stood out. The spot of the match featured two towers of three men battling in the middle of the ring. Gringo Loco and Bandido anchored their respective towers and the end results was a Canadien Destroyer off the top level. After, Bandido and Arez both hit dives that cleared the ring of most participants. Gringo Loco and ASF remained and battled on the top rope until both fell off. Loco then hit a sit out piledriver for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Loco, Flamita, and Arez via pinfall ***1/2

(Heydorn’s Analysis: A fun match with loads of action and athleticism. A really good match for the show as it added another style to the mix on the show. Bandido is unreal out there. T-minus not that long until AEW comes calling.)

(3) BLAKE CHRISTIAN vs. LIO RUSH

Christian made his entrance first. When he got to the ring, he picked up the microphone and spoke about times be uncertain. To that end, he revealed that his original opponent for the night, Jonathan Gresham, was not able to participate. Christian told Gresham that he still wanted a shot at the ROH World Championship, but then said he still wanted to fight. Christian said he wanted to face someone who always brought out the best in him and called that person out. Lio Rush proceeded to make his entrance and the match began as soon as he entered the ring.

Rush and Christian had a back and forth match and showcased some stiff work and chemistry as performers. Rush his his frog splash from the top rope and made the cover, but Christian kicked out. The action spilled to the outside of the ring after the pin attempt and Christian gained momentum back with a Tombstone Piledriver on the floor. From there, Christian was able to connect with the 450 foot stomp before covering for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Christian via pinfall ***

(Heydorn’s Analysis: Good match, but unfortunate that Gresham couldn’t make the show. Christian and Rush have wonderful chemistry together and that was on display during this match. Christian is such a smooth worker and has a bit of edge to him that was never fully realized in his short NXT run.)