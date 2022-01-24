FREE PODCAST 1/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Kelly Wells joins Greg to preview the Royal Rumble, plus AEW, the latest NXT episode, more (91 min.)

News Ticker

January 24, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Kelly Wells for a full match-by-match preview of the upcoming Royal Rumble event. They also take calls and emails on the potential of an AEW brand split, Lio Rush, Rey & Dominik, and more.

