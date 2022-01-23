VIP AUDIO 1/22 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including news items on Angle venting about TNA, WWE’S Four Horsemen announcement, DDP says he saved Jericho’s career, Sting, Hogan, Linda, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The Jan. 10, 2012 episode features news on WWE Raw & Smackdown TV ratings, Kurt Angle venting about TNA Creative, Velvet Sky’s comments on TNA rumors, Smackdown & TNA Impact Spoilers, poll results on Brodus Clay’s return and what it says about Clay’s potential future on TV, and more topics.

•The Jan. 11, 2012 episode features news on the timeline of WWE’s Four Horsemen announcement and TNA not being told in advance, Luger’s response to not being included in the Horsemen Hall of Fame line-up, DDP saying he helped save Jericho’s career, Mike Tyson announced for big wrestling convention, Stacy Keibler from David Flair to George Clooney, a potential famous ECW connection to Brodus Clay, and more.

•The Jan. 12, 2012 episode features a news update with an ’80s Stars Theme Edition including updates on Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, the Four Horsemen, plus Linda McMahon, WrestleMania in New York Market rumors, and more.

•The Jan. 13, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format including these topics: Santino’s future, Buschwackers vs. Sheepherders, WWF scratch logo on WWE Network, timing of Edge’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

•The Jan. 14, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format including these topics: Could WWE actually hype big TV matches several weeks ahead of time considering the way they write shows on the fly each week? Could WWE find someone else like Awesome Kong to spark a different type of headline act in the Divas division? What does Jim Ross do when he’s not announcing but at Raw? How can WWE rehab talent that is exposed as “jobbers to the stars” for years and turn them into credible main event opponents

•The Jan. 15, 2012 episode features a look at last week’s episode of Raw with detailed analysis of several key segments and other random thoughts on the show including: Kane-Cena saga continues, Jericho’s encore with tears, I Love Lucy references, Brodus Clay debuts, and more.

•The Jan. 16, 2012 episode features a rundown and analysis of WWE Raw including in-depth analysis of Jericho’s first match back, Brodus Clay’s second week, Punk chewed out Laurinaitis, Foley returns and wants to enter Rumble, and more.

