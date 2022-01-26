SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Wrld on GCW, Game Changer Wrestling’s historic show on Sunday night at the Hammerstein Ballroom, broke viewership records on Fite TV.

In a report by Post Wrestling, Fite TV COO Mike Weber revealed that the show secured the most buys in the company’s history. The show was headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Homicide for the GCW World Championship, Ruby Soho vs. Allie, and the main event between The Briscoes and the team of Matt Tremont & Nick Gage.

The show was met with a mixed reaction from fans, but set the Hammerstein Ballroom attendance record for wrestling shows. It was the first show for GCW in the famed New York City venue.

