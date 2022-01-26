Undisputed TNT Champion crowned on AEW Beach Break

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sammy Guevara is the Undisputed TNT Champion. Guevara defeated Cody Rhodes in a ladder match on Wednesday’s Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite.

Rhodes defeated Guevara to become TNT Champion. A rematch for the title was set for the first Battle of the Belts event, but Rhodes missed it due to medical protocols. Instead, an Interim TNT Championship match took place between Dustin Rhodes and Guevara. Guevara won the match and a unification bout was then set in place.

In the match, both Rhodes and Guevara took punishment. Guevara shined with a swanton bomb off of the top of a ladder and a cutter off the top of two ladders. This was Guevara’s first victory over Rhodes.

CATCH-UP: Contracts of Lio Rush and others expiring soon with AEW