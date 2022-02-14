Nick Gage announced for upcoming GCW events

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nick Gage has been officially announced for two upcoming GCW events in Los Angeles. The company announced on Sunday that Gage will wrestled at the Welcome to the Heartbreak show on February 25 and The Coldest Winter show on February 26.

BREAKING: The King NICK GAGE returns to LOS ANGELES on February 25th and 26th at The UCC on Melrose! Get Tix: 2/25 – #GCWHeartbreakhttps://t.co/QEtKtpxtIE 2/26 – #GCWColdesthttps://t.co/ghNeM86j3R Watch LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/noIvgeBA6S — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 14, 2022

Gage’s opponents were not revealed. This is Gage’s first appearance since winning the GCW World Tag Team Championship with Matt Tremont at The Wrld on GCW event from the Hammerstein Ballroom in January.

