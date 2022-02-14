News Ticker

Nick Gage announced for upcoming GCW events

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 14, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: Evan Husney Twitter
Nick Gage has been officially announced for two upcoming GCW events in Los Angeles. The company announced on Sunday that Gage will wrestled at the Welcome to the Heartbreak show on February 25 and The Coldest Winter show on February 26.

Gage’s opponents were not revealed. This is Gage’s first appearance since winning the GCW World Tag Team Championship with Matt Tremont at The Wrld on GCW event from the Hammerstein Ballroom in January.

