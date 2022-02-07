GCW star reportedly signs new contract with the company

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nick Gage has signed a new contract with Game Changer Wrestling.

Fightful Select is reporting that Gage signed a multi-year, exclusive contract with GCW, but that the years of the deal are unknown. The report indicates that Gage will work less matches under the new contract terms.

Gage is a former GCW World Champion and current GCW Tag Team Champion. Gage and Matt Tremont defeated The Briscoes at The Wrld on GCW show in New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Gage had a hot year in 2021 with matches against Jon Moxley, Matt Cardona, and others. Gage also made a special appearance for AEW in a match against Chris Jericho.

