Women’s Elimination Chamber match announced for Elimination Chamber event

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 7, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
WWE has officially announced a women’s Elimination Chamber match for the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia on February 19. Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H, Doudrop, and a mystery opponent will participate in the match and the winner will challenge for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

Elimination Chamber also features Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, Lita vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, and the men’s Elimination Chamber match between Riddle, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, A.J. Styles, and Austin Theory.

