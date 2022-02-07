2/7 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Quiz Bowl Showdown between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy, Seth vs. Riddle, Lita appears

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

FEBRUARY 7, 2022

DENVER, COL. AT BALL ARENA

AIRED ON SYFY (not on USA Network due to Olympic coverage)

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with pyro blasting and the camera panning cheering fans in front of around 6,000 fans. Jimmy Smith touted that the first hour is commercial-free.

-They went to the ring where Randy Orton & Riddle sat on the left and Chad Gable & Otis on the right with Kevin Patrick at a podium between them. They hyped Seth Rollins vs. Riddle plus appearances by Lita and Bobby Lashley. When Patrick introduced Gable and Otis, they were booed. Otis stood in protest and shot them dirty looks. They replayed Gable losing the spelling bee two weeks ago, then Otis costing Riddle the scooter-riding contest. This contest would decide who earns a Raw Tag Team Title match.

Patrick was going to explain the rules, but Gable interrupted. He said he will explain it in a way even the moronic mouth-breathers of Denver can understand. He said they’d be presented with categories, each with multiple choice questions. Gable said the first team to answer five questions correctly is the winner. Patrick listed the categories.

Gable chose “U.S. Presidents.” Who was the first to be elected with a college degree? Gable said it’ll be a cake walk tonight because he knows about college degrees. He told the fans not to boo education. “That’s disgusting!” he said. Gable said Washington led the revolution, but “that dum dum didn’t go college.” He said Adams is the correct answer. Patrick said correct.

Riddle chose “Biology.” How many hearts does an octopus have? Riddle said he dissected an octopus once and it has three hearts. Gable said, “That’s what we call a lucky guess.”

Gable chose “Greek Mythology.” Gable answered correctly. He called it a softball.

Orton chose “something easy.” He chose “cartoons.” The pro wrestling audience cheered. It was about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Riddle got it right. Gable threw a fit over that easy questions about cartoons. Orton told hm to shut his mouth and let Otis answer a question. Gable said he’s ready because he’s been training him.

Gable chose “Geography” for Otis. It asked which U.S. state is the biggest geographically. Otis knew it was Texas.

Riddle chose “Pop Culture.” It was a question about Justin Bieber barring the daughter of a Baldwin. Riddle asked Orton if he knew the answer. Orton said, “Absolutely not.” Riddle asked to use a lifeline to call Bieber. Orton chose Alec Baldwin. It was wrong. Gable and Otis laughed. Gable knew it was Steven Baldwin.

Next Gable chose “Film & Literature.” It asked which Shakespeare play had been converted into the most movies. Gable guessed “Romeo & Juliet.” It was wrong. Gable feigned heart pain at the buzzer. Riddle said the answer is “Hamlet.” He was right.

Orton stood to ask fans which category to choose. He chose “Sports.” Which quarterback won more games for the Denver Broncos. Orton asked the crowd to cheer for the right answer. It was, of course, John Elway. Corey Graves didn’t like that the Denver crowd was one big lifeline.

Gable was complaining about how loud the buzzer and the fans were. Fans chanted “You suck!” at Gable. Gable chose “Metric Conversions.” How many grams are in an ounce? Gable said 16, then changed to 32, then said final answer 12. The buzzer sounded. Riddle began talking, but Orton said he could take it. Riddle asked how he would know. “Do you think I’m the only one who bakes, bro?” Orton said. He got the answer right. Fans stood and cheered. Gable demanded a re-do as Orton and Riddle embraced and celebrated. Riddle told Gable he just got outsmarted by the R-K-Bro. The buzzer kept sounding and Gable kept falling over and pain and demanding it stop.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a lot of fun. Gable stood out the most, but the other three looked like they were having a good time. The crowd seemed to mostly eat it up.)

-The Street Profits came out to their music and chanted “R-K-Bro.” Gable rolled out of the ring and confronted them. He said they’re about to get their asses kicked by them. The Profits accepted the challenge.

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Smith said it’s not surprising that a Denver crowd would know about John Elway and grams. (Marijuana is legal in Colorado.) Graves hyped that Rey & Dominik Mysterio would be on Miz TV which would include Maryse this week.

-A highlight package aired on last Friday’s Smackdown.

-Postcard shots aired of Denver.

(1) THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. THE ALPHA ACADEMY (Chad Gable & Otis)

Gable said this was unfair to the Alpha Academy because of how taxing the Quiz Bowl was on Gable & Otis. Byron Saxton pointed out that Gable issued the challenge. Otis had control of Ford for a couple minutes until going shoulder-first into the ringpost. Later, Ford landed a running flip dive onto Gable at ringside. Because of the no-commercial first hour, viewers got to see what happens after a dive for once. Ford threw Gable into the ring, but Gable went for an ankle lock, then he rolled up Ford for a surprise three count.

WINNERS: The Alpha Academy in 6:00.

-A video aired on Lita. The announcers then hyped that Lita would be facing Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia.

-A commercial aired for the Syfy network show “Resident Alien” that airs after Raw.

-The announcers threw to a commercial video package on the new WWE videogame.

-They showed WWE’s top Instagram photos of the week.

-MVP stood mid-ring and introduced Bobby Lashley. As Lashley came out, Graves said he is from Denver. Saxton hyped the Elimination Chamber as a graphic showed everyone involved. Lashley was all smiles. Smith said it was freaking him out. Fans loudly chanted “Bobby! Bobby!” MVP said they should have had a celebration last week because Lashley won the collision with consequences. MVP said Lashley didn’t see any of the interference in the match, and the only thing that matters is that he pinned Lesnar and stood victorious. MVP said they should have had a ticker-tape parade and it should have been declared Bobby Lashley Day. Instead, he said, Pearce said Lashley would have to defend his title inside the Chamber against five others.

MVP congratulated Lashley for winning the Rumble, and so he’ll face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. He said Lesnar won’t be beating Lashley at the Chamber to make it title vs.title at WrestleMania. He said Riddle and Austin Theory might be future WWE Champions, but they’re just men, unlike Lashley, “the baddest monster of them all.”

Lashley said Lesnar disrespected him for the last time. He said he tried to demand a rematch last week. He asked when the last time was Lesnar defended the WWE Title. He asked more importantly when was the last time Lesnar had a match on Raw. Lashley said he truly hopes it comes down to him and Brock in the Chamber “just so I can pin him once again.” He said it’s not him locked in the Chamber with Brock, it’s going to be Brock locked in the Chamber with me. Fans chanted “Bobby!” again. Lashley said the so-called Beast can go challenge Reigns for the Universal Title at WrestleMania while he’ll be main eventing WrestleMania while defending his WWE Title. Lashley pointed at the WM sign.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid segment. MVP rationalizing Lashley’s tainted win followed by Lashley framing himself as Lesnar’s superior was good for them. Not sure it’s great to point out Lesnar doesn’t defend titles he wins all that often and doesn’t wrestle on TV if the goal is for Lesnar to be a babyface.)

-A clip aired of last week’s segment with Alexa Bliss being presented with a replica Lilly doll by her therapist, and Bliss hugging it and getting teary-eyed.

-They went to the new segment. The therapist told Bliss he wanted her to prove she can separate herself from the replica Lilly. He asked her to hand it over. Bliss did so, but slowly. Lilly cried. It was short.

-A commercial video aired for WWE merchandise.

(2) A.J. STYLES vs. DAMIAN PRIEST – Championship Contender’s match

During Priest’s ring entrance, Graves said he thinks Styles will try to draw the Damian side out of Priest and take advantage of it. A graphic in the corner advertised Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory for later. Styles took early control as the announcers talked about Styles being in the Chamber match. Smith said Styles is the smaller man in almost every mach-up. A few minutes in they stood mid-ring and exchanged strikes. Priest got the better of it after a leaping roundkick to the head for a two count. Styles went for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Priest knocked him out of mid-air. Seconds later, though, Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm for the clean three count. Smith said that might’ve moved Styles from a dark horse to a favorite in the Chamber. Priest soaked up the loss and seemed to be on the verge of snapping.

WINNER: Styles in 5:00.

-A highlight package aired on Smackdown happenings focused on Goldberg challenging Reigns and then Ronda Rousey showing up later.

-Saxton commented on a graphic showing five of the six women who will be in the Women’s Chamber match, the winner of which gets the title match against Lynch.

-An NXT commercial video aired.

-Backstage, Seth Rollins approached Kevin Owens and chanted “KO! KO!” He said he can’t believe Owens isn’t in the Chamber match with him. KO said he never liked Pearce. Seth said he didn’t, either. KO said with Seth’s influence and support and his own determination and popularity, he has a good feeling that after he beats Theory, Sonya Deville and Pearce will have no choice but to replace Theory with him. Seth said he’s not sure how that works, but he likes his enthusiasm. He assured KO he has his back. KO asked if he was serious or if he was lying. Seth paused, then cackled and said he’s a lot of things, but a liar isn’t one of them. KO didn’t seem convinced.

-Smith hyped Owens vs. Theory.

[HOUR TWO]

-Miz made his ring entrance. He was joined by Maryse. He welcomed everyone to Miz TV. He asked everyone to stand and show respect to Maryse for fighting by his side at the Royal Rumble with guts and determination. Fans booed. Miz and Maryse smooched. He the introduced Rey & Dominik Mysterio. He noted he defeated Dominik last week. Miz said he sensed conflict and wanted to face it head-on, which is why he invited them onto his show. They replayed Miz beating Dominik when Dominik wasn’t paying attention to him after Rey was booted from ringside. Saxton called it a cheap victory.

Miz said he looked at that and sees nothing wrong. Rey asked, “Really?” Rey said he used underhanded tactics to beat his son. Miz took offense and asked if he was calling him a cheater. Miz asked the fans if that’s what they think he is. They cheered. Miz said, “When my hand goes up, your mouth goes shut!” He said he is not a cheater. He said the real cheating was in his mixed match at the Rumble because Beth Phoenix kicked him. He said when others use underhanded tactics, they’re applauded and cheered, yet he’s called a cheater. He insisted he is not a cheater. He said he outsmarted and outmaneuvered Dom. He told Dominik that he should know how clever he is, so the loss is on him.

Miz said he should have gotten the opportunity to enter the Chamber match. Miz said he’s been on a tear since winning the Money in the Bank briefcase. Rey said he had Lashley’s help. Fans chanted “Cheater!” at Miz. Miz stood and yelled that he is not a cheater, he is the biggest star in the company. He said he was on “Dancing with the Stars.” He asked if his face is on the posters and trucks or video game boxes. He said Rey’s is, though. Saxton said it’s a well-deserved honor for Rey.

Miz asked what Rey has that he and Maryse don’t. He said Maryse should be on the cover instead of Rey. Maryse said she could learn a thing or two from her. She suggested he go by “Rey Marysterio.” Rey sarcastically thanked he. Miz asked where his respect is. Dominik said, “Exactly where is your respect.” He stood and walked near Miz and told him to show his father some respect. Miz asked if Rey now hides behind his son. Miz asked Dominik if he wants to put his big-boy pants on. He offered him a rematch tonight. Dominik said, “You’re on.” Miz said he never noticed how much taller Dom is than Rey. “Are you sure he’s not Eddie’s son?” Miz asked. Dom held back Rey. Saxton called Miz “classless.” Dom shoved Miz down. They cut to the first commercial break of the night. It was split-screen. [c/ss]

-During the break, Dom threw a stool at Miz, and Miz threw a fit. Miz regrouped with Maryse as Rey coached Dominik.

(3) MIZ (w/Maryse) vs. DOMINIK MYSTERIO (w/Rey Mysterio)

Graves defended Miz, saying that falling down in a match isn’t illegal. Maryse tripped Dominik a minute into the match. The ref ordered her to return to the back. Rey tripped Miz running the ropes. Miz told on Rey, then yelled at Rey. Dominik rolled up Miz for a three count. Miz threw a fit as Saxton said that is undoubtedly one of the biggest wins of Dominik’s career.

WINNER: Dominik in 2:00.

-A clip aired from last week’s Raw of Owens vs. Theory.

-Backstage Vince McMahon was giving Theory a pep talk.

-Bianca Belair made her ring entrance. A graphic noted that for the third straight year, she lasted the longest of anyone in the Rumble. [c]

(4) NIKKI A.S.H. vs. BIANCA BELAIR

Graves said he finds Nikki annoying more than anyone, but then touted her skills and toughness. Belair sold a tweaked knee early, but eventually won with a K.O.D.

WINNER: Belair in 4:00.

-Backstage, R-Truth was leading Tamina and Tozawa on a search for Dana Brooke. They ran past some rolling crates. Brooke and Reggie came out from behind it. Brooke thanked Reggie for having her back and being such a sweet guy. She kissed him on the cheek. Reggie smiled and asked what all this means. Brooke said it means they’re really good friends and she hopes it never changes. They hugged. They locked eyes romantically after the hug, but then Reggie apologized and jerked away. They smiled. Truth, Tamina, and Tozawa showed up again, but Reggie and Brooke ran away when they heard them coming. Truth yelled, “You can run, but you can’t hide!” Tamina said they’re hiding. Truth tried to lead them to the right, but they shot him a look and walked to the left. Graves said Reggie just found himself in the friend zone. Saxton said he knows about that.

-Owens made his ring entrance. [c]

(5) AUSTIN THEORY vs. KEVIN OWENS

Theory’s ring entrance aired after the break. Graves said if KO can dish out enough of a beating, he might be able to take Theory’s spot in the Chamber. A few minutes in, Theory avoided a charging Owens, who went shoulder-first into the ringpost. Owens came back at ringside and rammed Theory into the stairs. He then launched himself off of the stairs with a flip dive. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

During the break, KO overhead tossed Theory into the security barricade at ringside. Theory made a comeback during the break. KO took over after the break and landed a cannonball in the corner. Graves said the fans seemed to be rallying behind KO against Theory. Smith said Denver is loving KO. KO landed a running frog splash off the ring apron onto Theory at ringside. Graves said fans like how hard Owens works night after night. Theory caught Owens with a sudden ATL attempt, but Owens slipped out and set up a Stunner. Theory escaped and slammed Owens leading to a two count.

Theory went to work against Owens in the corner.He se up a superplex. Owens blocked it. Theory tried again. KO lifted him onto his shoulders and landed a fireman’s carry slam off the second rope for a near fall. KO dove off the top rope with a flip senton splash, but Theory lifted his knees. Theory charged at Owens, but Owens kicked him and hit a Stunner for the three count.

WINNER: Owens in 9:00.

-Backstage, Riddle told Orton they just won an opportunity to win back their tag team titles. Orton told him not to get ahead of himself because he has a big chance to win the Chamber and challenge Lashley for the WWE Title at WrestleMania. He said he has to beat Seth tonight, and he warned him not to take Seth lightly. Riddle assured Orton he will be focused.Riddle left, but then came back and talked about how he could be a double champion. He told Orton he’s throwing a party for them next week, like of like “Animal House.” Orton again told Riddle to focus on tonight.

-Lita’s ring entrance took place. Fans stood. Saxton said she’s one of the best of all time. [c]

-A Veer Mahaan vignette aired. He said he is the patient predator and he cannot be contained for much longer. He said soon he will have his trophies.

-Lita stood center-ring, all smiles. A clip aired of Lita challenging Becky Lynch last week. Back live, some fans were chanting “Lita!” She said she had no idea a couple of weeks ago she’d be on Raw in Denver. She said felt at home in the Rumble with Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey (cheers and boos), Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. She said one person was conspicuous by her absence. She said she decided to go for broke and challenger her last week. She said she’s wanted this match for a long time. Becky’s music interrupted Lita. She made her way to the ring with a mic in hand.

Becky asked if the fans know how incredible it is to hear Lita say such amazing things about her. She said it’s one thing to prove she’s the best week after week so much that Ronda Rousey has run from her, but it’s another to hear it from her teenage idol. She said last week she worshiped her and showed her what was possible for a woman to do in WWE. She said many women turned their noses at her, but Lita didn’t. She said Lita saw something in her and supported her, so she’s eternally grateful. She said without Lita, there would be no Becky Lynch. “But now that there is a Becky Lynch, there can be no Lita,” she said. Becky’s voice got more intense and said it’s hurtful she’s trying to take everything away from her during the most important time of the year – WrestleMania season. She said she has discarded friends and she will get rid of Lita. “You might have helped bring me up, but I will have no problem putting you down.”

[HOUR THREE]

Lita said Becky is the odds-on favorite, and that’s exactly why she is here. She said she has no problem being the underdog. She said she was a punk rock dumpster-diving friend who went after her dreams, but it was the fans who supported her and helped her live her dreams. She said while it’s true she hasn’t had a title shot in 15 years, but the fans still support her to this day. She said she’s okay with her odds. She asked Becky if she’s okay walking out of the ringas a former champion. Becky turned to leave, but then tried to attack Lita. Lita blocked her, but Becky eventually beat her down. She held up her title belt as she left the ring. Then she returned and set up a Manhandle Slam. Lita blocked it and gave Becky a Twist of Fate. She then landed a top rope moonsault. Becky rolled out of the ring. Graves said if she lands that at the EC, she’ll be a five-time champion. Lita’s music played as Becky sat at ringside glaring at her.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good segment overall. Everyone played their role well. Lita is popular enough to seem to be offsetting fans instincts to cheer Becky.)

-Backstage Sonya Deville, in an arm sling, said she didn’t want to talk about it. Owens asked them if he’s now qualified for the Chamber. Deville said the qualifying matches were last week. Owens was crestfallen and said he’s an honest guy and deserves a chance to win the Chamber and headline WrestleMania. Deville said he might not even be part of WrestleMania. Owens said they can’t do that to the people of Texas. He laid it on thick how much Texas means to him. He listed big career moments for him Texas. He said the people need him at WrestleMania. He said he can tell they think he’s lying, but he’s not. He told them to please think about it. Pearce looked at Deville, and she shook her head like she’s not buying it.

(Keller’s Analysis: Who else in WWE is particularly popular in Texas who also does Stunners? Is a WrestleMania Moment in the works? A match or an angle?)

-Liv Morgan made her ring entrance. [c]

(6) DOUDROP vs. LIV MORGAN

As Doudrop made her entrance, Smith said she has changed and has new motivation. An inset soundbite aired with her. She said she used to be too passive, shy, and nice, and that doesn’t make it in WWE. She said she’s getting nasty and everyone disrespects her now because they’re afraid of her. She said she can splat anyone in WWE including Morgan. Liv leaped onto Doudrop’s shoulders early and choked her. Doudrop backed her into the corner and powered out. Doudrop took over after a splash. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Liv made a comeback with a springboard dropkick of the corner. Both were slow to get up. Graves said altitude could be playing a factor in all of the match-ups tonight. Liv landed a step-upineelift and then a jaw-breaker for a near fall. Doupdrop came back with a sitout faceplant for a near fall. Doudrop landed a swing splash in the corner for the win.

WINNER: Doudrop in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. Doudrop continues to make a case to be a steady top tier woman in WWE and management seems to be recognizing it.)

-Bliss’s therapist praised Bliss for controlling her anger well. She gave an example of how someone took her parking spot, but she just drove to a different spot and parked without incident. She said she was in line for 30 minutes and when it was her turn, “this evil creature” cut in front of her. The therapist asked what she looked like. Bliss described a woman who looked like Lilly. She said she hit her with a loaf of bread, but then controlled her anger and left the store. The therapist said they still have some work to do.

-Patrick interviewed Seth backstage. He cackled and asked Patrick if he knows who he is talking to. Seth said the other five in the Chamber simply aren’t him. He said his resume speaks for itself, but the one thing he hasn’t done is headline WM and win the WWE Champion. He said this is his year. He said he is a visionary and revolutionary and the winner of the Chamber and the next WWE Champion.

-Rollins made his entrance. [c]

-The announcers hyped Lesnar would appear on Raw on SyFy next week plus Priest vs. Styles in a U.S. Title match and an RK-Broga Party.

(7) RIDDLE vs. SETH ROLLINS

Smith said, “This is Riddle’s chance to prove he’s not just smart.” Graves said this will be a banger. The bell rang 38 minutes into the hour. Early the match, Riddle head scissored Rollins over the top rope to the floor. Rollins grabbed Riddle and powerbombed him into the barricade at ringside. They cut to an early split-screen break. [c/ss]

Seth controlled the action during the break, then landed a leaping Stomp off the top rope in the corner as Riddle was hanging upside down. Riddle made a comeback with kicked Seth from the ring apron in the chest, then landed a Floating Bro onto Seth at ringside. Owens charged out and attacked Riddle, giving Riddle a DQ win. Fans booed.

WINNER: Riddle via DQ in 7:00.

-Owens threw Riddle into the ring and was about to attack him when Orton ran out for the save. Seth and Orton argued as they cut to a final break. [c]

(8) RK-BRO (Randy Orton & Riddle) vs. SETH ROLLINS & KEVIN OWENS

No surprise, they booked an impromptu tag match during the break. It was in progress as Smith explained that Pearce made it official during the break. They showed Pearce standing at ringside. Seth and KO got in a sustained beatdown of Riddle, isolating him in the corner. Seth took a cheapshot at Orton, knocking him off the ring apron. He then climbed to the top rope and went for a frog splash, but Riddle moved. Orton climbed his way back onto the apron. KO tagged in, but Riddle kneed him. Both were down and slow to get up. Riddle leaped over and hot-tagged Orton for a big pop. Seth also tagged in, and Orton went to work on him including a snap powerslam. He gave an interfering Owens a snap powerslam, also. Orton delivered a draping DDT on Rollins. He fired up and signaled for an RKO. Seth blocked it. Orton tagged Riddle. Owens superkicked Orton. Riddle and Seth battled mid-ring. Seth landed a running Stomp on Riddle. The crowd was deflated as Seth scored the three count.

WINNERS: Owens & Rollins in 11:00.

-Seth left the ring, and Orton snuck up and delivered an RKO Out of Nowhere onto Owens. Seth cackled and kept walking.

(Keller’s Analysis: A good match. No angle in the match. The RKO helped bring fans out of their funk after Riddle lost.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A good episode of Raw. They didn’t phone it in despite being on SyFy with perhaps their smallest Raw audience of all time.

