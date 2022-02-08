FREE PODCAST 2/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Final Quiz Bowl, Becky-Lita, Women’s Chamber prospects, more with live callers, emails (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from the PWTorch Dailycast “PWT Talks NXT” podcast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss the Quiz Bowl with Alpha Academy and RK-Bro, A.J. Styles vs. Damian Priest, Becky Lynch-Lita segment, Women’s Chamber announced with possible winners and surprises, Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, Miz TV with Mysterios, Bobby Lashley and MVP address Brock Lesnar, and more.

