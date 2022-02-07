News Ticker

The Rock to appear on Super Bowl Sunday broadcast

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 7, 2022

The Rock is headed to Super Bowl Sunday.

Hollywood’s A List actor and former WWE Champion revealed Monday on Twitter that he will make a special pregame appearance on NBC. The post read, “After all these years, my football dream of standing on the SUPER BOWL field has FINALLY … come true. This will be historic. This will be my honor. This will be ELECTRIFYING. I’ll see you THIS Sunday. LFG!!!”

There is no word as to what The Rock will do or say on the broadcast, but it’s a prominent position on one of the most viewed events in television throughout the year.

