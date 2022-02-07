VIP AUDIO 2/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline (12-29-2003): Previewing Austin’s return to Raw, Rock WM20 speculation, Missy Hiatt dishes on Bischoff, Hardy-Edge, dream matches, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline Flashback from December 29, 2003. Throughout the month of February 2022, we’ll be posting the January 2004 and February 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault begins by covering these topics:
- Previewing Steve Austin’s return to Raw
- Speculation on Rock role at WrestleMania 20
- Should Mick Foley honor retirement stip
- Missy Hiatt dishes on Bischoff, how to book Hardy and Edge
- Smackdown in Iraq
- Reader dream match suggestions
