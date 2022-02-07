FREE PODCAST 2/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review latest Fight Night headlined by Strickland and Hermansson, preview UFC 270, discuss return of Rousey, more (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson. They preview UFC 270, including a discussion on the state of the UFC’s middleweight division. Robert gives his take on week one of the return of Ronda Rousey. The show closes with a discussion on the future of the UFC’s heavyweight division.

