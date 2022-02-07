WRESTLING MERCHANDISE 101: Kris Statlander contends for Figure of the Year, January 2022 Pro Wrestling Crate detail, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Arrivals

KRIS STATLANDER AEW UNRIVALED SERIES 8 FIGURE

I received my Kris Statlander figure last week from Ringside Collectibles. Jazwares absolutely nailed this figure. It’s one of the best in the whole AEW Unrivaled Collection and is a clear contender for Figure of the Year.

The figure is wearing her gear from the 4/14/21 edition of AEW Dynamite. The outfit is green and black, includes a knee brace, and snakeskin boots. They captured her likeness very accurately and her face includes green face paint. Other details include blue and pink streaks in the hair and very detailed tattoos. If there is one miss, they could have easily included an alternate pointing hand to do her “boop” gesture, but I’m sure that will be included on subsequent figures.

Ringside Collectibles currently has the figure on back-order (listed for mid-February) for $27.99, but you can try your luck at Target, Wal-Mart, or Game Stop, however I wouldn’t expect those to start showing up on shelves at local stores for weeks.

PRO WRESTLING CRATE JANUARY 2022

(Warning: This section contains spoilers about the contents of the January 2022 Pro Wrestling Crate). The January 2022 Pro Wrestling Crate has arrived at the Wrestling Merchandise 101 Headquarters (which is not really a thing, but it sounds fancy.)

Here are the contents of this month’s box:

-Johnny Gargano t-shirt (based on the Marvel character Carnage)

-Adam Cole t-shirt (his name and initials are in big bold lettering– it’s a cool design that you might even consider wearing in public if you’re feeling up to it)

-IRS Micro Brawler

-PWG blu-ray (Mine was BOLA 2016, Stage Two)

-Autographed 8×10 of AEW’s Tony Nese

-Ric Flair lapel pin

-Matt Cardona pizza cutter (The true prize of the box. Not sure how functional it is though– I wouldn’t try to cut an actual pizza with this. Maybe a Totino’s, and that’s pressing it).

-Bret Hart sticker

-This month’s charity is the Ace Austin & Georgia Lee Relief Fund. Overall, this was a pretty decent box, highlighted by the Adam Cole shirt and the Matt Cardona pizza cutter. Next month’s box promises items of Adam Page, Dusty Rhodes, Dude Love, and more. To find out more about Pro Wrestling Crate, go to prowrestlingcrate.com.

In The News

-Shopaew.com is offering the CD “Who We Are: Volume One” which includes music inspired by Jay Lethal, Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, Brandi Rhodes, Mark Henry, and many more. The 21 track CD goes for $16.99.

-Wweshop.com is offering Super Bowl themed t-shirts (Los Angeles 3:16 and Cincinnati 3:16) in the respective team colors for $27.99 each. Valentine themed shirts of stars such as Becky Lynch (“Be My Big Time Valentine”), Charlotte Flair (“Woo Me”), Bianca Belair (“The EST of My Heart”), AJ Styles (“You Are Phenomanal”), and more are available as well.

-Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Impact Wrestling with new shirts featuring the Impact 20 logo. The shirts are available in a short sleeve t-shirt, long sleeve t-shirt, or sweatshirt and are available at shopimpact.com.

Coming Up

-A Don West Micro Brawler will be available for pre-order for one week at prowrestlingtees.com on Monday, February 7th. Proceeds will benefit Don’s cancer treatments. The figures are $14.99 each plus shipping.

-Pre-orders for the AEW/Street Fighter t-shirts will end on February 9th at 1pm ET at prowrestlingtees.com. Shirts are available for Darby Allin, Britt Baker, and Bryan Danielson.

-Chris Hero will be doing a virtual signing with Highspots on Thursday, February 10th at 7pm ET. Go to highspotsauctions.com for further information.

-WWE will be running a pop-up shop in Los Angeles through February 14th. The address is 700 N. Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046. The cashless store will carry Los Angeles inspired apparel, title belts, hats, and more. Visit wwe.com for more information.

