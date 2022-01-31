WRESTLING MERCHANDISE 101: WWE Royal Rumble merchandise update, new Impact shirts, WWE Legends shirts, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Royal Rumble Merchandise

I attended this year’s WWE Royal Rumble, which took place at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO. Around 40,000 fans attended the event. While it may not have been a critical success according to many, I was in awe of the production and the scale of the event. It’s fun to be in the audience and react to the surprises in the Rumbles and the action in the other matches. I had a fun time. But onto the merchandise aspect.

There was a big merchandise stand set up outside the arena for people who were waiting to get in. On the inside of the Dome, I saw two merchandise stands on the 100 level. There was a lot of St. Louis specific merchandise, including two styles of “I Was There” Royal Rumble shirts ($35), a baseball jersey in the colors of the St. Louis Cardinals ($100), a black Royal Rumble hoodie ($60), St. Louis 3:16 shirt ($35), St. Louis Suplex City shirt ($35), St. Louis: Home of the Viper shirt ($35), and a stuffed animal cardinal wearing a Royal Rumble t-shirt ($20). The official Royal Rumble program, an oversized book with really nice photos of the current roster, was available for $20. There wasn’t much wrestler specific merchandise, except for a Roman Reigns Bloodline t-shirt, a Rey Mysterio mask, and Sasha Banks sunglasses and rings.

A little further down, there was a Royal Rumble Store, with big pictures of the wrestlers on the outside. On the inside, there was a large variety of items. In addition to the aforementioned items they also had merchandise like hats, stuffed Randy Orton figures, replica title belts, jewelry, and Funko Pop figures of Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and Naomi.

The wweshop.com website added new t-shirts of some of the Royal Rumble battle royal competitors, including Ronda Rousey, Bad Bunny, Shane McMahon, Michelle McCool, Lita, Kelly Kelly, and the Bella Twins.

The Miz did a meet and greet at a Cricket Wireless in town on the morning of the Royal Rumble. The event was well attended and I saw a huge line of people standing out in 25 degree weather waiting to meet him. A friend of mine who met him said he was really nice.

In The News

Shopimpact.com added three new shirts: a Deonna Purrazzo “Champ Champ” shirt featuring her two title belts, an Alisha Edwards shirt, and a Lady Frost “Ice Cold Killer” shirt. All three go for $24.99-$26.99 plus shipping.

Brock Lesnar wore a blue flannel shirt on a recent show and now you can get one just like it with his logo on the back and chest for a mere $49.99 at wweshop.com.

The set of four WWE Retro style figures (Roddy Piper, “Cowboy” Bob Orton, Mr. T, and Mean Gene Okerlund) that was on sale last Friday at Mattel Creations sold out within hours.

After some fans were critical of WWE referring to her as a “legend” on Smackdown, Danielle Moinet/Summer Rae released a new “Legends Only” t-shirt through prowrestlingtees.com.

For people still looking for the new AEW Upper Deck trading cards, check the card section of local Wal-Mart stores. A store near me had boxes of AEW cards (eight packs of cards, eight cards per pack) for $19.99 each (oddly, at checkout they came up as “WWE Cards”).

Coming Up

Killer Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Athena (f.k.a. Ember Moon) have virtual signings this week with highspotsauctions.com.

Prowrestlingtees.com has limited edition Street Fighter shirts of AEW wrestlers Darby Allin, Britt Baker, and Bryan Danielson available until February 9th.

A Bushwhackers Micro Brawlers tag team set will be available February 1st at 12pm CST at prowrestlingtees.com. Only 300 sets will be available.

Next Week: I’ll take a look at an early contender for Figure of the Year!

