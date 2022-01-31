1/31 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Lesnar declaring WM opponent, Ronda Rousey’s return to WWE TV, Lashley celebrates his WWE Title win

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

JANUARY 31, 2022

CINCINNATI, OHIO AT U.S. BANK ARENA

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

-They opened with footage of the Royal Rumble, specifically Michael Cole touting the 44,000+ fans WWE claimed were in attendance. Then the focus shifted to the finish of the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match for the WWE Title. They showed a smiling Paul Heyman leaving with Roman Reigns with cutaway shots to fans reacting in shock. Then they showed Lesnar entering the Royal Rumble match at no. 30 and winning.

-They cut to the arena where pyro blasted. Jimmy Smith introduced the show as taking place from the home of the AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Corey Graves plugged that Ronda Rousey would be on Raw later for the first time in nearly three years.

-Adam Pearce stood mid-ring and said they are now “officially on the road to WrestleMania.” He said next up is the Elimination Chamber, and Lashley will be defending it against five others. MVP and Lashley came out to the ring. MVP ranted about putting Lashley in the most brutal, barbaric match only a sadistic mind can come up with. “What the hell is wrong with you, man?” he said. Lashley asked Pearce, “Who do you think you are?” He said he should be out celebrating. He said he always knew he was better than Lesnar – a better amateur wrestler, a better MMA fighter, and a better WWE Champion. He said he slayed the Beast. He told “the Brock Lesnar fans out there” to tell him who the Conqueror is now. Lesnar’s music interrupted.

Lesnar walked out to a big ovation. Graves said Lesnar was screwed on Saturday. Smith said, “No argument there.” Lesnar threatened to stick MVP’s cane right up his ass. He called Lashley “Bobby Who?” as he smiled and laughed. He asked him if he’s really going to stand there and act like he’s a real champion. “You know you didn’t beat me on Saturday night,” he said. “Where’s the pride in that, Bobby?” He said Lashley won because of Roman Reigns and Heyman. Lesnar said he’s not mad at Lashley. “It’s all good,” he said. He said he’s upset at Reigns and Heyman. He said the two of them had a nice match, but then he entered the Rumble and won it. He said that’s not a knee-slapper. He said as a result, he gets to choose who he fights at WrestleMania.

He told Lashley, “It’s not you.” He said at WM he’s going to face Reigns. He said it will be title vs. title. (He means champion vs. champion, but will anyone have the guts to correct Lesnar on that?) He said he’s dressed to right. He said since he’s standing there dressed to fight, he challenged him to his rematch right there tonight. Lashley said he pinned him once and he can pin him again. MVP pushed him away. Lesnar told Lashley to take off his five dollar suit and fight him. MVP said Lesnar can go to the end of the line and earn his title shot. Lesnar told MVP he’s nothing but a chickenshit. (It was bleeped.) Lesnar got worked up as MVP continued to tried to talk Lashley into leaving the ring. Lashley did. Fans booed.